Mount Auburn man charged in connection with killing at NKY apartment, court docs say

Ronald Simpson, 56.
Ronald Simpson, 56.(Kenton County Jail)
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (Cincinnati Enquirer) - A Mount Auburn man is facing charges related to the assault and death of another man at a Northern Kentucky apartment.

Ronald Simpson, 56, is charged with first-degree manslaughter, according to documents filed in Kenton County District Court.

Covington police responded on the morning of Jan. 1 to an apartment building at the 1200 block of Hermes Avenue to a report of an unresponsive male, the documents state. Officers discovered the victim in the rear of the bedroom, with blood covering “the walls, windows and floors throughout the apartment.”

Investigators uncovered CCTV footage that captured Simpson at around 7:20 p.m., Dec. 31 throwing the victim out of the apartment head first and into a metal railing, documents say. The impact caused “significant internal and external injuries to the (victim’s) head.”

According to the documents, further investigation found Simpson assaulted the victim, who isn’t named in court records, causing injuries that ultimately led to his death.

Simpson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and arraigned on Thursday, documents show. Judge Douglas Grothaus set Simpson’s bond at $250,000.

As of Friday morning, court records did not list information regarding Simpson’s attorney, only that he’s been assigned a public defender.

Simpson is currently being detained at the Kenton County Jail, according to jail records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

