Update: Missing Clermont County woman found safe, police say

UPDATE: A missing 77-year-old Clermont County woman with dementia has been found safe, Miami Township police say.

“Thankfully a resident of Miami Trails who was notified of the missing person found her in his backyard. She is currently safe and receiving medical attention,” police wrote on Facebook shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

“Thank you to the hundreds of emergency personnel who assisted with the search.”

EARLIER STORY:

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in Clermont County issued an urgent missing alert early Friday for a 77-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Marcy Dowden was last seen in the Miami Trails area about 3:30 a.m., Miami Township police wrote on Facebook.

She was last seen wearing turquoise Capri night pants and a turquoise t-shirt.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 513-732-2231 or 911 to reach the police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.