Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

4 shot outside LA party held after Justin Bieber’s concert

Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.(RMG News via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.

The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 19, 20 and 22, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Their names were not released.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital and were listed in stable condition. A third person left the scene but was later transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to the hospital, also in stable condition, she said.

Lomeli said she didn’t have immediate information on the fourth victim.

No suspect has been identified, she said.

The party followed Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.” The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old died in a fire that occurred in Falmouth, KY. Saturday, deputies said.
5-year-old boy dies in NKY fire, deputies say
Police are investigating a crash with three victims in Westwood.
Man indicted in deadly Westwood crash that still haunts survivor
Thieves accused of crime spree on the West Side
Thieves accused of West Side crime spree targeting LaRosa’s, brewery and more
OSHP methamphetamine bust; (left to right) Jessica McCormick, Dakota Kliber
2 women jailed after $108,000 worth of methamphetamine seized by Ohio troopers during traffic stop
JULY 26, 2013: Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth heads to the locker room...
Andrew Whitworth tells Derrick Barnes story during Walter Payton Man of the Year speech

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Scant progress the final blow to on-time MLB spring training
Tri-State's connection to the winner of the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Tri-State's connection to the winner of the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada border blockade eases, protesters still block bridge
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion