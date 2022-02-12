5-year-old boy dies in NKY fire, deputies say
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, KY (WXIX) -A 5-year-old boy died in a fire that happened in Northern Kentucky Saturday morning, according to Pendleton County deputies.
Deputies say that they received a call about the fire on Chapel Street just after 6 a.m.
The mother of the 5-year-old rescued her five other children from the burning duplex but was not able to rescue her 5-year-old, deputies said.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.