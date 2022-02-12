Few flurries possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend here at home - SUPER BOWL WEEKEND - unlike Los Angeles - will be cold but it will be dry. Saturday clouds will decrease gradually and you may see a few light flurries. Sunday will be mostly sunny at the start but become cloudy for afternoon. The good news is that it will be dry and your trip to a Super Bowl celebration will encounter no problems because of weather.

Sunday night and Monday will be cloudy and cold then a big warm up starts Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s on the way.

Look for more rain beginning Wednesday night and continuing Thursday. Thursday night into Friday morning there may be a few flurries.

