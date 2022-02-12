Contests
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Monroe

A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Monroe.
A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Monroe.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) -A man died after he was shot by an officer during a traffic stop in Monroe Friday, police said.

Police say that they were conducting a traffic stop in New Garver Road and Lebanon Street around 10:45 p.m. when a man exited the car and refused to comply with officers.

The man pulled out a handgun, and officers shot him, police said.

He was taken to Atrium Hospital, where he later died.

Police say that the officers involved have been placed under administrative leave.

Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is conducting the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

