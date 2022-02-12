Thieves accused of West Side crime spree targeting LaRosa’s, brewery and more

CINCINNATI (WXIIX) - New security video shows parts of an alleged crime spree that left several businesses cleaning up glass after being broken into.

Court documents accuse 31-year-old Jamel Harris, along with an unidentified accomplice, of using a stolen car to burglarize, or try to burglarize, six businesses on the West Side on Jan. 20.

Security camera video from inside the Larosa’s on Glenway Avenue shows a man throwing something through the front door, come inside, slip on the glass and then try and take money from the cash drawer. It was empty.

That’s when he grabs what he used to break the glass before leaving.

Less than a mile away and around the same time early on Jan. 20 two men are caught on camera pulling up outside a Metro PCS. They can be seen trying to break in.

The owner of the store told FOX19 NOW their security system went off when they broke the glass. You can see the two leave as soon as it did.

Court documents allege the two also tried to break into Broken-Hesketh Formal Wear on Glenway Avenue. The owner told us the two tried to break in but didn’t break the glass.

At West Side Brewing the two were successful at breaking the glass and going inside. The owner told us they didn’t get away with any cash though.

Down the street from the brewery court documents said the two allegedly broke into Game N’ Groove and stole an X-Box 360.

Just before midnight on Jan. 20 court documents said Cincinnati police saw the stolen car they used speed away from them. They didn’t chase them but found the car crashed shortly afterwards.

Jamel Harris was behind the wheel and a 17-year-old was in the car as well.

Court Documents said she met Harris on Facebook to get a ride. When he allegedly sped away from police, she asked him to let her out, but police say he didn’t.

That is why Harris is also charged with abduction.

