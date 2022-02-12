Contests
US Marshals arrest man in Middletown on 2019 murder warrant

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - US Marshal and a host of local law enforcement agencies arrested a man in Middletown Friday on charges including murder.

Police out of Fairborn, located near Dayton, issued a warrant for the arrest of a Devon Cox in 2019 following his indictment by a Green County grand jury.

The original incident happened in November 2016, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service.

Fairborn police in announcing the 2019 warrant didn’t say what alleged crime Cox was wanted for.

Police previously identified a Devon Cox as a suspect in the killing of Jarrell Plummer, who was shot in a Fairborn apartment in November 2016, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Authorities conducted an investigation that led them eventually to a Middletown residence.

On Friday afternoon, through a combined investigative effort, authorities took Cox into custody without incident in the 1700 block of South Breiel Boulevard, according to the US Marshals Service.

Cox is charged with murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The following agencies collaborated on the investigation:

  • US Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team (SOFAST) which comprises more than a dozen agencies in the Tri-State and beyond;
  • Xenia Police Division;
  • Fairborn Police Department;
  • Green County Agencies for Combined Enforcement Drug Task Force;
  • Greene County Prosecutor’s Office;
  • Middletown Division of Police; and
  • Middletown Special Operations Unit.

