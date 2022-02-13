Bengals couple celebrates more than just the Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There are thousands of Bengals super-fans out there celebrating the run of a lifetime, but there’s one couple that is taking it up a notch.

Hannah and Brandon have been together for five years and are long-time Bengals fans.

They, along with a large crowd of friends, call themselves the “Bengals Roadies.”

The group has been to every game, home and away, tailgating up a storm.

For Hannah’s December birthday when the Bengals faced the Broncos in Denver, Brandon had something a bit bigger in mind.

“He decided to propose,” says Hannah. “Everyone knew but me. It was at the tailgate, both of our sisters were there, it was perfect.”

Here come the Bradshaw’s... WHO DEY!

