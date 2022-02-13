Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals couple celebrates more than just the Super Bowl

By Tricia Macke, Chris Riva and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There are thousands of Bengals super-fans out there celebrating the run of a lifetime, but there’s one couple that is taking it up a notch.

Part 1

Hannah and Brandon have been together for five years and are long-time Bengals fans.

They, along with a large crowd of friends, call themselves the “Bengals Roadies.”

The group has been to every game, home and away, tailgating up a storm.

For Hannah’s December birthday when the Bengals faced the Broncos in Denver, Brandon had something a bit bigger in mind.

“He decided to propose,” says Hannah. “Everyone knew but me. It was at the tailgate, both of our sisters were there, it was perfect.”

You can watch part one of this couple’s story in the video player above.

You can watch part two of this couple’s story below:

Part 2

Here come the Bradshaw’s... WHO DEY!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old died in a fire that occurred in Falmouth, KY. Saturday, deputies said.
5-year-old boy dies in NKY fire, deputies say
Police are investigating a crash with three victims in Westwood.
Man indicted in deadly Westwood crash that still haunts survivor
Thieves accused of crime spree on the West Side
Thieves accused of West Side crime spree targeting LaRosa’s, brewery and more
OSHP methamphetamine bust; (left to right) Jessica McCormick, Dakota Kliber
2 women jailed after $108,000 worth of methamphetamine seized by Ohio troopers during traffic stop
Nuns at Old St. Mary's Church in Over-the-Rhine pray for Bengals wins.
Nuns at oldest church in Cincinnati pray for Burrow, Bengals to heal city’s wounds

Latest News

The Banks roared with fans as the Bengals celebrated their first playoff win since 1991.
Family celebrates Bengals win in honor of lost loved one
Bengals' Joe Mixon says 'time is now'
“The time is now:” The Bengals want the win
Tri-State's connection to the winner of the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Tri-State's connection to the winner of the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Derrick Barnes talks with FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke
Derrick Barnes talks with FOX 19's Tricia Macke