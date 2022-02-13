Bengals fan greets church goers with ‘Who Dey’ while standing on top of church roof

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One lifelong Bengals fan stood on top of the roof of a church to greet churchgoers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Dale Reeves stood on top of Christ Church in Mason after praying to God for the Bengals to win the AFC Championship.

“Last playoff game, I was watching the game with my in-laws and literally got down on my knee and said, ‘Jesus, if you let the Bengals win this, I’ll get on the roof and yell who dey to everyone coming to church,” Reeves said.

Reeves says it is all about Jesus and coffee as he greeted people coming to church on Sunday.

The Bengals will play the LA Rams Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

