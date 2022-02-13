Contests
A chilly SunDEY ahead

By Jeff Creighton
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The weekend here at home - SUPER BOWL WEEKEND - unlike Los Angeles - will be cold but it will be dry. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and those clouds will stick around. A few flurries aren’t out of the question The good news is that your trip to a Super Bowl celebration will encounter no problems because of weather.

Sunday night will be cloudy and cold with clouds thinning on Monday. Then, a big warm up starts Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s on the way.

Look for more rain beginning Wednesday night and continuing Thursday. Thursday night into Friday morning there may be a few flurries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

