Family celebrates Bengals win in honor of lost loved one

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One family is finding joy in the Bengals Super Bowl run, even after heartache.

Betty Webb and her husband Larry were sitting in their stadium seats 33 years ago for Super Bowl XXIII.

“It was on our bucket list to do,” says Betty. “I said, we’ve got to go. We don’t know if they’ll ever make it back here. And, here they are back.”

In the midst of a historic and amazing Bengals run, the Webb’s experienced unfortunate and tragic loss.

Larry Webb passed away just a few days before the Bengals won the AFC Championship. Larry had battled Parkinson’s for 35 years.

“It was a very rough week, losing him,” says Betty.

Their daughter Heather, son Matt and daughter-in-law Sanja have shared in the family love for the Bengals.

“The emotion, the joy,” Matt says, “knowing how excited and happy he would be. It was like he was sitting here with us.”

Sitting in Larry’s chair, Betty watched the final kick of the championship game.

“I leaned over and said ‘this is the last thing your wife will ask you to do,’“ Betty said. “‘Once you’re up there with God, I need you to put a good word in for the Bengals Sunday.’ Obviously, I trained him well for 51 and a half years. He must have done it. We won the game.”

