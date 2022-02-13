IT IS US: Tri-State teams show Bengals pride hours before Super Bowl
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are hours away from playing against the LA Rams in the Super Bowl LVI and the team is feeling the love and support from around the Tri-State.
Several of local teams are sharing their Bengals pride through social media:
The Bengals take on the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.