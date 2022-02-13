IT IS US: Tri-State teams show Bengals pride hours before Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are hours away from playing against the LA Rams in the Super Bowl LVI and the team is feeling the love and support from around the Tri-State.

Several of local teams are sharing their Bengals pride through social media:

@ the entire city of Cincinnati today #GeauxBengals pic.twitter.com/f4Nm7O2Y8f — Cincinnati Cyclones (@CincyCyclones) February 13, 2022

The Bengals take on the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

