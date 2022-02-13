Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

IT IS US: Tri-State teams show Bengals pride hours before Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI, featuring the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles...
Super Bowl LVI, featuring the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are hours away from playing against the LA Rams in the Super Bowl LVI and the team is feeling the love and support from around the Tri-State.

Several of local teams are sharing their Bengals pride through social media:

The Bengals take on the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old died in a fire that occurred in Falmouth, KY. Saturday, deputies said.
5-year-old boy dies in NKY fire, deputies say
A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Monroe.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Monroe
Thieves accused of crime spree on the West Side
Thieves accused of West Side crime spree targeting LaRosa’s, brewery and more
Nuns at Old St. Mary's Church in Over-the-Rhine pray for Bengals wins.
Nuns at oldest church in Cincinnati pray for Burrow, Bengals to heal city’s wounds
A St. Henry High School teacher is going to the Super Bowl thanks to a viral TikTok video and a...
NKY teacher goes to Super Bowl after Tiktok video goes viral

Latest News

A Bengals fan stood on top a church roof greeting churchgoers.
Bengals fan greets church goers with ‘Who Dey’ while standing on top of church roof
The week-long Bengals tailgating events will happen in the Cincinnati-area starting Monday night.
Super Bowl fan festivities in the Tri-State
Many fans are expected downtown on Sunday. (KEVN)
LIST: Downtown road closures on Super Bowl Sunday
Joe Burrow signed an essay he wrote for his LSU professor, Dr. Leslie Blanchard.
Joe Burrow surprises LSU professor with signed jersey, essay from her class