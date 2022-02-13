LIST: Downtown road closures on Super Bowl Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Super Bowl SunDEY is bringing crowds of people downtown and to The Banks.

In order to accommodate these crowds and to ensure safety, the Department of Transportation announced a list of road closures.

The streets will close at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 and will remain closed until they’re determined safe to reopen.

Elm Street- closed south of Second Street

Freedom Way- closed

Race Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Rosa Parks Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Marian Spencer Way- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Ted Berry Way- closed

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street (hotel access maintained from Mehring Way)

If the Bengals win, the closure will be expanded to include:

Race Street- closed between Third Street and Second Street

Walnut Street- closed between Third Street and Second Street

Tracy Schwegman represents the business owners at the Banks.

Schwegman says the Bengals success has been a blessing.

‘It’s been fun for these businesses to be at the epicenter,” says Schwegman. “It’s been a blessing from a business perspective. January and February are usually the worst business months.”

Drivers are reminded to use caution around the event site and seek alternate routes if possible.

CPD Capt. Doug Wiesman urges everyone to make plans on how to get home before going out.

“Just have a plan for how you’re going to get home,” said Capt. Wiesman. “We don’t want anybody wandering off by themselves. You know, stay in a group.”

In celebration of the Cincinnati Bengals’ historic season and trip to Super Bowl LVI – and to provide safe transportation to and from watch parties throughout the region – Metro is offering free fare on Sunday, Feb. 13.

All Metro fixed routes will run Sunday/holiday service that day.

