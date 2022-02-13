Shooting parking garage at Hollywood Casino

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A male was shot in the pavilion parking garage at Hollywood Casino Sunday afternoon, Lawrenceburg police say.

They responded to a report of gunshots fired in the garage around 3:49 p.m.

Police say a male had been shot and taken by a non-emergency vehicle to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.

He has since been transferred to UC Medical Center.

There is no word on his condition.

Police say the suspect is believed to have left the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Police say, at this time, they have no reason to believe the public is at any risk.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Jeremy Shepherd at (812) 537-2884.

