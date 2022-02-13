Super Bowl LVI updates: Bengals season ends
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE: The Bengals lost the game, 23-20.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first half of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is completed.
Bengals trail 13-10 after one half.
The Bengals’ first touchdown of the game came on a pass from running back Joe Mixon to wide receiver Tee Higgins.
The Rams get the first points of the game on a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. Extra point good, Rams lead 7-0 in the first quarter.
