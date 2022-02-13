Super Bowl LVI updates: Bengals season ends

UPDATE: The Bengals lost the game, 23-20.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first half of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is completed.

Bengals trail 13-10 after one half.

#Bengals trail 13-10 at half.



One simple observation at halftime: If I had money on the Bengals, I'd feel pretty darn good about it right now. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 14, 2022

Jessie Bates picks off Matt Stafford in the endzone. #Bengals get the ball down 13-10 with 2:00 left in the first half. They get the ball first to open the second half.



Large development. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 14, 2022

Zac Taylor lit him up on the sideline. https://t.co/TyD64qiU8y — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 14, 2022

The Bengals’ first touchdown of the game came on a pass from running back Joe Mixon to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“And he can pass…”



Joe Mixon is the first #Bengals player to throw a TD in a #SuperBowl since Ken Anderson.



Rams 13, #Bengals 10 pic.twitter.com/Ed3uGh8aS3 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 14, 2022

Sean McVay is drawing up some masterpiece plays. Stafford to Kupp. PAT no good. #Bengals will have to dig out of a hole once again. Down 13-3 early 2nd. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 14, 2022

Trey Hendrickson (moments before this video) on the Cooper Kupp TD: “What the f*** was that?”



Rams 13, #Bengals 3 pic.twitter.com/XiaXijJbJ7 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 14, 2022

Chidobe Awuzie is bringing the pain today. Woah. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 14, 2022

The Rams get the first points of the game on a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. Extra point good, Rams lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

Rams strike first. Stafford to OBJ. He does the moon walk to celebrate.



7-0 LA. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 13, 2022

The roar of #Bengals fans is NOTICEABLE.



Rams are punting after one first down. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 13, 2022

