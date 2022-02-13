Contests
Super Bowl LVI updates: Rams vs Bengals; L.A. strikes first

Super Bowl pregame at SoFi Stadium
Super Bowl pregame at SoFi Stadium(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium is underway.

>> Views from Super Bowl LVI <<

The Rams got the first points of the game on a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. Rams lead 7-0 in the first.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

