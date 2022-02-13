Super Bowl LVI updates: Rams vs Bengals; L.A. strikes first

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium is underway.

>> Views from Super Bowl LVI <<

The Rams got the first points of the game on a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. Rams lead 7-0 in the first.

Rams strike first. Stafford to OBJ. He does the moon walk to celebrate.



7-0 LA. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 13, 2022

The roar of #Bengals fans is NOTICEABLE.



Rams are punting after one first down. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 13, 2022

Solid start for the defense. 😏#SuperBowl on NBC pic.twitter.com/93h7GbT9Fo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 13, 2022

This is more like a Bengals home game. Louder than Rams fans. The stadium is chanting Who-Dey!!! @FOX19 The Bengals take the field. pic.twitter.com/O4eUb6Qayc — Chris Riva (@Fox19Riva) February 13, 2022

