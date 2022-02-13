Suspect arrested for shooting at Warren County trooper

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One suspect was arrested after shooting at an on-duty trooper Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper saw that Carl P. Moore, 41, of Middletown, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck erratically on Dixie Highway North of Manchester Road. While the trooper was behind the pickup truck, Moore fired a round at the trooper’s car.

OSP says that the trooper initiated a traffic stop once backup arrived. Moore was then arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired. Troopers say that during the arrest, they saw that there was a loaded handgun inside the car.

No shots were fired by any of the troopers.

Investigators say that there were two shells casings located on the driver’s side of the pickup truck. They add that Moore fired a shot at another driver after an altercation at a bar before the shooting.

Moore is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, and OVI, troopers said.

No troopers were injured. The incident remains under investigation.

