Uzomah active for Super Bowl LVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is officially active for Super Bowl LVI, the team announced.

Uzomah has been recovering from a knee injury he sustained early in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. Uzomah was taken off the field and did not return to the game.

The tight end said earlier in the week he was not going to miss the “biggest game” of his life.

The Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kick off Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET.

