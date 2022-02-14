Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in bus crash on I-71 in Warren County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a crash on I-71 northbound at the Wilmington Road exit.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a crash involving a bus Sunday night in Lebanon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened sometime shortly before 6:40 p.m. on I-71 at the Wilmington Road exit.

Troopers say that 18-year-old Brice Kelly of Wilmington, Ohio, was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger southbound on I-71.

Kelly lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and was struck by a Prevost Bus driven by 30-year-old Clayton Dehnel of Gallatin, Tenn.

Kelly was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The two passengers in Kelly’s vehicle, 20-year-old Skylar Cordy and 21-year-old Levi Howard, were taken to Bethesda North Hospital where police say they are both in serious condition.

There was no word on Dehnel’s condition.

The interstate closed for several hours at the Wilmington Road exit.

The crash is being investigated by OSHP Wilmington Post.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old died in a fire that occurred in Falmouth, KY. Saturday, deputies said.
5-year-old boy dies in NKY fire, deputies say
A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Monroe.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Monroe
Thieves accused of crime spree on the West Side
Thieves accused of West Side crime spree targeting LaRosa’s, brewery and more
Nuns at Old St. Mary's Church in Over-the-Rhine pray for Bengals wins.
Nuns at oldest church in Cincinnati pray for Burrow, Bengals to heal city’s wounds
Joe Burrow signed an essay he wrote for his LSU professor, Dr. Leslie Blanchard.
Joe Burrow surprises LSU professor with signed jersey, essay from her class

Latest News

Super Bowl pregame at SoFi Stadium
Bengals fall short in Super Bowl LVI; Tri-State thanks team for amazing season
Jeff
Clearing skies Monday
Lawrenceburg police say a male was shot in the pavilion parking garage at Hollywood Casino...
Shooting in parking garage at Hollywood Casino
Bengals take the field at SoFi Stadium.
PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI