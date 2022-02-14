1 dead, 2 injured in bus crash on I-71 in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a crash involving a bus Sunday night in Lebanon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened sometime shortly before 6:40 p.m. on I-71 at the Wilmington Road exit.

Troopers say that 18-year-old Brice Kelly of Wilmington, Ohio, was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger southbound on I-71.

Kelly lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and was struck by a Prevost Bus driven by 30-year-old Clayton Dehnel of Gallatin, Tenn.

Kelly was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The two passengers in Kelly’s vehicle, 20-year-old Skylar Cordy and 21-year-old Levi Howard, were taken to Bethesda North Hospital where police say they are both in serious condition.

There was no word on Dehnel’s condition.

The interstate closed for several hours at the Wilmington Road exit.

The crash is being investigated by OSHP Wilmington Post.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.