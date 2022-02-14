Archdiocese of Cincinnati announces priest assignments as part of reorganization plan

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The assignment plan for the priests in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has been announced.

Assignments include the pastors and parochial vicars for the Families of Parishes that were announced in December 2021.

The reorganization plan, called “Beacons of Light”, is meant to reorganize parishes and their leadership.

Families of Parishes will then be responsible for revising Mass schedules, combining church programs, and making decisions about the future of underutilized church buildings along with the status of Catholic schools.

Beacons of Light will consolidate the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s 208 parishes into 57 Families of Parishes.

The priest assignments will take effect July 1, 2022.

