Asian homeowners targeted in Tri-State burglary ring, police say

Police said the burglaries are occurring at night.
Police said the burglaries are occurring at night.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Montgomery Police Department said within the past few months there have been multiple burglaries involving Asian homeowners who own local Asian restaurants.

Police said they believe the suspects are targeting victims based on their ethnicity due to language barriers and cultural differences.

They said they may primarily be targeting Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian cultures.

Most of the burglaries have happened in the evening when the victims are still at work, according to police.

Police said they suspects ransack the rooms and have taken money, jewelry, designer watches, handbags, clothing and handguns.

The burglaries have been reported in Montgomery, Blue Ash, West Chester, Milford, Indian Hill and Villa Hills, Ky.

The Montgomery Police Department said they believe there are likely additional victims.

If you have any information or need to report an additional offense, you’re asked to contact Detective Lauren Frazier at 513-985-1608.

