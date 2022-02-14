Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals fans pack Lexington bars on Super Bowl Sunday

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The staff at Kentucky Sports Bar and Grille say they were booked up for days in advance of this Super Bowl Sunday, so they were anticipating an energetic atmosphere. As a result of the close game that unfolded, they certainly got one.

”It’s electrifying,” said Vicki Jackson. “It’s like being at the stadium.”

“It’s so crazy to be here, it doesn’t feel like it’s real,” said Mike O’Brien, who came from Berea to catch the big game at KSBar.

The Bengals brought their A-game and the fans grew louder with each twist and turn in play.

“Just about everybody in here is a Bengals fan,” said Chris Crutcher, an assistant GM at KSBar. “Every customer that comes in, I don’t know anybody that is a Rams fan inside this building right now.”

Although they weren’t Rams fans, some said also weren’t necessarily Cincinnati fans either. But all were aboard the Bengals bandwagon tonight and O’Brien, a Cincinnati native, says there’s a reason for that.

“You want to be able to root for the underdog and this team is just so much fun to watch,” O’Brien said.

He draws a parallel to a team that’s no stranger to this bar.

”I feel like there’s a lot of comparison between Cincinnati and UK,” said O’Brien. “Especially this year where it’s a bunch of young guys who just care enough to keep fighting even when you feel like they’re out.”

He hopes Cincy could keep that fight up to earn its first ever Lombardi Trophy, but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough.

It’s a run that Bengals faithful called historic and one that should make them proud. But tonight, there were feelings of frustration and disappointment in equal measure as that run came up just short.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a...
1 dead, 2 injured in bus crash on I-71 in Warren County
Lawrenceburg police say a male was shot in the pavilion parking garage at Hollywood Casino...
Shooting in parking garage at Hollywood Casino
Joe Burrow signed an essay he wrote for his LSU professor, Dr. Leslie Blanchard.
Joe Burrow surprises LSU professor with signed jersey, essay from her class
Joe Burrow pictured his father Jimmy and mother Robin
Burrow’s parents talk childhood upbringing, confidence going into Super Bowl LVI
Super Bowl pregame at SoFi Stadium
Bengals fall short in Super Bowl LVI; Tri-State thanks team for amazing season

Latest News

Cincinnati police say a customer shot an employee inside a Westwood restaurant Sunday night,...
Shooting at Westwood restaurant under investigation
Jim "Matress Mack" McIngvale of Houston is known for his charitable works and big bets.
Mattress Mack loses his $9.5 million bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Covington, Ky.
Police ID man killed in Covington shooting
Carl Moore Jr.
Suspect arrested for shooting at Warren County trooper
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a...
1 dead, 2 injured in bus crash on I-71 in Warren County