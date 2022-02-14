Bengals players share reactions to Super Bowl defeat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Super Bowl LVI did not have the result the Cincinnati Bengals hoped for, yet, current and former players are showing their love for one another and the Who Dey fans.

Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) February 14, 2022

It’s okay Joe, you gave a city, fans & former players a feeling many of us have never experienced before, fucking love you man. #WhoDey https://t.co/0KSC9b7PFY — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 14, 2022

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and fans who put their heart into this team. We came up short, but this feeling will motivate us every day #WhoDey

The Offensive Rookie of the Year, Ja’Marr Chase, had a short reaction that sums up how many felt after the game.

“Damn,” Chase tweeted.

Bengals great Ken Anderson wrote on Twitter: “So proud of our coaches and players. We will be back.”

Chidobe Awuzie on Twitter: “be back.”

Thank you God for allowing me see this moment in my career! Much more left to accomplish. Love this team! #WhoDey — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) February 14, 2022

Congratulations NFL, refs gave RAMS this game — T.J. Houshmandzadeh (@housh84) February 14, 2022

So proud of our city & @Bengals fans, many that I got to meet in LA! This team had a phenomenal year, let’s enjoy the ride! 👊🏻 #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle — Tim Krumrie (@timkrumrie) February 14, 2022

People around the Tri-State took to social media following the game to show their support for the Bengals.

