Bengals players share reactions to Super Bowl defeat

The Cincinnati Bengals huddle before facing the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl 56,...
The Cincinnati Bengals huddle before facing the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl 56, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Super Bowl LVI did not have the result the Cincinnati Bengals hoped for, yet, current and former players are showing their love for one another and the Who Dey fans.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year, Ja’Marr Chase, had a short reaction that sums up how many felt after the game.

“Damn,” Chase tweeted.

Bengals great Ken Anderson wrote on Twitter: “So proud of our coaches and players. We will be back.”

Chidobe Awuzie on Twitter: “be back.”

People around the Tri-State took to social media following the game to show their support for the Bengals.

