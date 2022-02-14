Clearing skies Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Sunday night will see a few snow showers early, then it will be just mostly cloudy and cold. Monday starts with clouds, but decreasing clouds will lead to afternoon sunshine. Highs will manage low to mid 30s. Then, a big warm up starts Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday and Thursday are even warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Unfortunately, rain arrives Wednesday night and Thursday with colder air and rain/snow for Friday.

