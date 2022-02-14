Customer shoots employee in Westwood restaurant, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a customer shot an employee inside a Westwood restaurant Sunday night, and an investigation is underway.
It happened at Emma’s Place Soul Food on Harrison Avenue between Montclair and Urwiler avenues about 9:45 p.m., according to police.
The suspect walked into the restaurant, which was open at the time, and fired a shot at the victim, a 32-year-old man police tell us.
The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover.
They say this was not a robbery, but the motive remains unknown while they continue to investigate and search for the shooter, whose identity is unknown.
FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the day.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.