Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Decreasing clouds and cold temperatures

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, dry conditions will return to the region. Yesterday evening’s snow has left a light coating on the ground. As a result, watch for a few slick spots.

After a cold start, decreasing clouds are expected this afternoon. Daytime highs will be limited to the mid 30s.

Wednesday through Friday, a large area of low pressure will deliver gusty winds (as high as 40 mph) and heavy rain. Flooding will be a concern. Also, temperatures will nearly reach 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, by Friday, cold air returns to the Tri-State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a...
1 dead, 2 injured in bus crash on I-71 in Warren County
Joe Burrow signed an essay he wrote for his LSU professor, Dr. Leslie Blanchard.
Joe Burrow surprises LSU professor with signed jersey, essay from her class
Lawrenceburg police say a male was shot in the pavilion parking garage at Hollywood Casino...
Shooting in parking garage at Hollywood Casino
Joe Burrow pictured his father Jimmy and mother Robin
Burrow’s parents talk childhood upbringing, confidence going into Super Bowl LVI
Super Bowl pregame at SoFi Stadium
Bengals fall short in Super Bowl LVI; Tri-State thanks team for amazing season

Latest News

logo
Clearing skies Monday
Jeff
Clearing skies Monday
Light snow possible later
logo
A chilly SunDEY ahead