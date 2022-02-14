Decreasing clouds and cold temperatures

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, dry conditions will return to the region. Yesterday evening’s snow has left a light coating on the ground. As a result, watch for a few slick spots.

After a cold start, decreasing clouds are expected this afternoon. Daytime highs will be limited to the mid 30s.

Wednesday through Friday, a large area of low pressure will deliver gusty winds (as high as 40 mph) and heavy rain. Flooding will be a concern. Also, temperatures will nearly reach 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, by Friday, cold air returns to the Tri-State.

