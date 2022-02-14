Contests
Hudson mayor resigns after saying ice fishing could lead to prostitution

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Hudson confirms that Craig Shubert has resigned from his position as mayor.

Shubert’s resignation comes a week after his comments that ice fishing could lead to prostitution gained national attention.

“City council appreciates the time and dedication that Mayor Shubert has put in to serving the citizens of Hudson,” Hudson Council President Chris Foster said in a statement released to 19 News. “We respect his decision and wish him the best in the future.”

Shubert made the remarks during a city council meeting.

Council members were discussing whether ice fishing should be allowed at Hudson Springs Parks due to liability purposes.

Shubert said:

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year? Does somebody come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty in Hudson Springs Park for ‘X’ amount of time?’ And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution.”

The comments inspired jokes among some and angered others.

Shubert released the following statement about his decision:

“When I entered the race for mayor in 2019, my objective was to bring about change. To shake-up city council and our city administration, to return Hudson to its core conservative values, and to focus on the needs of our community; not the wants of a few. Residents repeatedly said city leadership had been focusing on amenities and luxuries while our streets and infrastructure crumbled. Concerns over the Phase II development project and questionable spending of $30 million in prior years were equally shared by the voters who elected me.

City Council workshops are a time for discussing important matters, the sharing of ideas and concerns, as well as one’s knowledge and experience prior to crafting legislation to establish new laws and policies.  My comments at Tuesday’s workshop were made out of concern for our community; what could become of unintended consequences of new legislation, based on my prior television news reporting experience.  My attempt to inject a bit of dry humor to make a point about this, in the midst of a cold, snowy February, was grossly misunderstood.

Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote.

Since the passing of my wife, First Lady Sherri Moyer, I have given considerable thought to the next stage of my life. Retirement is on the near horizon.  With the recent changes on city council, where six of seven seats have turned over, City Hall is entering a new era.  My role as a change agent is complete.  Hudson has a stronger financial and economic base than ever before, and major road improvements are being completed. I have, therefore, decided to step down as mayor to allow for new leadership, a clean slate, and a path forward.

I wish to thank the residents of Hudson who have stood alongside Sherri and me the past three years. It has been an honor and a pleasure to have been your mayor.  Please know your love and support continues to be truly appreciated.”

Hudson City Council will seek a replacement mayor in the coming weeks, according to the city.

