Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘It’s just not holding’: NFL rules analyst breaks down crucial penalty against Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “It’s just not holding.” That is the reaction from former Vice President of Officiating in the NFL and current FOX Sports Rules Analyst Mike Pereira on the defensive holding penalty against Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

The call which left many Bengals and football fans scratching their head came in the critical final two minutes of Super Bowl LVI.

Much of the game had gone without the refs calling penalties. It seemed the refs were letting the players play.

However, the refs made their mark on the game on the 3rd and Goal pass that would eventually end with a Rams touchdown.

Pereira broke down the play, saying he does not agree with the call on the field.

While the defensive holding call went against the Bengals, the refs did miss one that was in Cincinnati’s favor.

At the start of the 3rd quarter, Tee Higgins grabbed Jalen Ramsey’s facemask as the Bengals receiver went up for a pass. Higgens caught the ball and scored a 75-yard touchdown on the play.

All in all, there were six combined accepted penalties by both teams. Two by L.A. and four by Cincinnati.

Pereira said he actually thinks the game was very well officiated, but the two plays mentioned above will overshadow the rest, he explained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a...
1 dead, 2 injured in bus crash on I-71 in Warren County
Lawrenceburg police say a male was shot in the pavilion parking garage at Hollywood Casino...
Shooting in parking garage at Hollywood Casino
Joe Burrow signed an essay he wrote for his LSU professor, Dr. Leslie Blanchard.
Joe Burrow surprises LSU professor with signed jersey, essay from her class
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Covington, Ky.
Police ID man killed in Covington shooting
Super Bowl pregame at SoFi Stadium
Bengals fall short in Super Bowl LVI; Tri-State thanks team for amazing season

Latest News

Super Bowl special Saturday night
Super Bowl special Saturday night
The Bengals Who Dey flags are waved during pregame festivities for Super Bowl 56, Thursday,...
Looking ahead to Bengals off-season
FOX19 NOW big game special
Super Bowl Sunday special
The Cincinnati Bengals huddle before facing the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl 56,...
Bengals players share reactions to Super Bowl defeat