‘It’s just not holding’: NFL rules analyst breaks down crucial penalty against Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “It’s just not holding.” That is the reaction from former Vice President of Officiating in the NFL and current FOX Sports Rules Analyst Mike Pereira on the defensive holding penalty against Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

The call which left many Bengals and football fans scratching their head came in the critical final two minutes of Super Bowl LVI.

Much of the game had gone without the refs calling penalties. It seemed the refs were letting the players play.

However, the refs made their mark on the game on the 3rd and Goal pass that would eventually end with a Rams touchdown.

Pereira broke down the play, saying he does not agree with the call on the field.

“Wilson gets called for defensive holding. It’s just not holding.” @MikePereira reacts to the defensive holding penalty on Bengals LB Logan Wilson late in the 4th Qtr of Super Bowl LVI. pic.twitter.com/u5i2MZ6oQJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 14, 2022

While the defensive holding call went against the Bengals, the refs did miss one that was in Cincinnati’s favor.

At the start of the 3rd quarter, Tee Higgins grabbed Jalen Ramsey’s facemask as the Bengals receiver went up for a pass. Higgens caught the ball and scored a 75-yard touchdown on the play.

All in all, there were six combined accepted penalties by both teams. Two by L.A. and four by Cincinnati.

Pereira said he actually thinks the game was very well officiated, but the two plays mentioned above will overshadow the rest, he explained.

