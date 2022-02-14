LIVE: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Faithful Bengals fans are gathering outside Paul Brown Stadium the Monday after the Super Bowl to welcome the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals home from Los Angeles.

The team is expected to arrive at the stadium sometime shortly after 7 p.m. The live stream above will carry the arrival.

THE MUSIC HAS ARRIVED!!! This is all for the Bengals welcome home impromptu party! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/plF2Nq9IxP — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) February 14, 2022

Not the result we wanted but still AFC Champs! Look at the crowd gathering to welcome the team home. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/yHVZiXbHVc — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) February 14, 2022

The team got into CVG around 6:45 p.m., a few hours shy of one full day since losing to the Rams in heartbreaking fashion.

But the spirits of the team and fan base appear to have rallied after a despairing Sunday night. Many players say they believe this is just the start of a years-long run in Cincinnati.

“We’re a young team, so, you know, you’d like to think that we’ll be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years,” said Quarterback Joe Burrow.

