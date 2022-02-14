Contests
Looking ahead to Bengals off-season

The Bengals Who Dey flags are waved during pregame festivities for Super Bowl 56, Thursday,...
The Bengals Who Dey flags are waved during pregame festivities for Super Bowl 56, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coming off of Sunday’s Super Bowl defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals move into the off-season where many fans will once again be asking - how do you better protect Joe Burrow?

That question was on many minds going into the 2021 NFL Draft when the Bengals selected Ja’Marr Chase No. 5 overall. The pick turned out to be an obvious home run, but the Bengals need to address the offensive line in this off-season.

Burrow was sacked seven times in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Rams. He was sacked a total of 19 times in the Bengals’ four playoff games.

For comparison purposes, Tom Brady was sacked 22 times. . . in 17 games this regular season.

Burrow was sacked 51 times in his 16 regular season games, which was the most among all quarterbacks.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Bengals offensive line No. 20 in their final regular season rankings.

Below are the regular season PFF grades for each of the Bengals starting offensive linemen:

  • LT: Jonah William | 77.9
  • LG: Quinton Spain | 72.3
  • C: Trey Hopkins | 51.4
  • RG: Hakeem Adeniji | 48.4
  • RT: Riley Reiff | 67.3

Two of the Bengals nine free agents are on the offensive line: tackle Riley Reiff and guard Quinton Spain.

If the Bengals do decide to address the o-line through free agency, they will have some money to play with.

Cincinnati has more than $55 million of cap space available in the off-season, according to spotrac. Only three teams have more cap space than the Bengals.

Four of the top 20 free agents are on the offensive line, per PFF rankings.

Tackle Terron Armstead, tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Ryan Jensen and guard Brandon Scherff are among the players up for free agency this off-season.

Should Cincinnati choose to look to the draft to improve the offensive line, they will be picking 31st in the first round.

Bengals 2022 Draft Picks:

  • 1st Round - 31
  • 2nd Round - 63
  • 3rd Round - 95
  • 4th Round - 134
  • 5th Round - 173
  • 6th Round - 208
  • 7th Round - 224 & 250

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz shared his thoughts on what the Bengals should do with their first three picks:

Aside from the offensive line, Cincinnati has some other key free agent situations they will need to address.

Safety Jessie Bates III and tight end C.J. Uzomah are both free agents.

Other free agents include Larry Ogunjobi, Ricardo Allen, Eli Apple, B.J. Hill, and Tre Flowers.

