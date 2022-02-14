Contests
Man dies after shooting in North Avondale, police said

One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after a shooting occurred in North Avondale Monday afternoon, police said.

Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car on South Dickson Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear if the victim died at the scene or the hospital.

Police have not identified the victim. They do not have a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

