Man dies after shooting in North Avondale, police said

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after a shooting occurred in North Avondale Monday afternoon, police said.

Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car on South Dickson Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear if the victim died at the scene or the hospital.

Police have not identified the victim. They do not have a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

