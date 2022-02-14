Contests
Mattress Mack loses his $9.5 million bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl

Jim "Matress Mack" McIngvale of Houston is known for his charitable works and big bets.
Jim "Matress Mack" McIngvale of Houston is known for his charitable works and big bets.(Courtesy of Enquirer/DraftKings)
By Christopher Kuhagen
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI - Mattress Mack put all his chips in on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl 56.

More specifically, he put $9.5 million on the Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams (+170).

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, that meant his total potential payout would have been more than $16.2 million.

While the Bengals covered the 4.5 spread in their 23-20 loss to the Rams Sunday night, Houston furniture mogul Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” lost his bet.

He made the bet via the Caesars Sportsbook app in Louisiana.

The Mattress Warehouse owner’s net worth is reportedly $300 million so something tells us he’ll be OK. And the gambler won’t likely stop any time soon.

Last year he put $3.5 million on the Buccaneers to cover against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

He dug deeper into his account this year as he got on the Bengals’ bandwagon.

After first putting down $4.5 million on the Bengals, he bet another $5 million, the single biggest wager of all-time at Caesars Sportsbook.

