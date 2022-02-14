Multiple pets killed in Dearborn County fire
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple pets are dead following a Monday fire in Dearborn County, Sheriff Shane McHenry tells FOX19 NOW.
The fire was at a home near the end of Stonegate Drive in Guilford, Indiana, Dearborn County dispatch confirmed around 3:30 p.m.
One person was injured in the fire, the sheriff said. The severity of the person’s injury was not mentioned.
No other information has been released at this time.
