Multiple pets killed in Dearborn County fire

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple pets are dead following a Monday fire in Dearborn County, Sheriff Shane McHenry tells FOX19 NOW.

The fire was at a home near the end of Stonegate Drive in Guilford, Indiana, Dearborn County dispatch confirmed around 3:30 p.m.

One person was injured in the fire, the sheriff said. The severity of the person’s injury was not mentioned.

No other information has been released at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.