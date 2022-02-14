Contests
Neighbor rescues 10-year-old from Warren County pond

The 10-year-old fell into a pond at an apartment complex.
The 10-year-old fell into a pond at an apartment complex.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 10-year-old boy is okay after a neighbor pulled him from a pond at the Palm Air Apartments, first responders tell FOX19 NOW.

Around 4:30 p.m., the 10-year-old fell into the pond at the apartment complex, according to first responders.

A neighbor came to his rescue and pulled him out of the pond.

Firefighters say the 10-year-old is expected to be okay.

