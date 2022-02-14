Neighbor rescues 10-year-old from Warren County pond
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 10-year-old boy is okay after a neighbor pulled him from a pond at the Palm Air Apartments, first responders tell FOX19 NOW.
Around 4:30 p.m., the 10-year-old fell into the pond at the apartment complex, according to first responders.
A neighbor came to his rescue and pulled him out of the pond.
Firefighters say the 10-year-old is expected to be okay.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.