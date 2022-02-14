Police asking for tips in shooting death of 19-year-old Covington man

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - One man is dead after a shooting in Northern Kentucky Sunday afternoon, according to Covington police.

Officers say they responded to the 2600 block of Benton Road in the City Heights apartment complex just after 3 p.m. for a person shot and was being transported in a personal vehicle.

Upon arrival, police say 19-year-old Elijah Lovitt was located by Covington Fire personnel and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

Investigators are currently trying to identify people on surveillance video at the apartment complex, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

“It would make the job of the Covington Police Department a lot easier if those people would come forward and identify themselves for the police and tell the police what they saw, what they remembered and why things happened the way they did,” he said.

Sanders says those they have identified don’t have addresses at the City Heights complex.

“Oftentimes the people involved are not residents of this housing project,” he said, adding that’s what’s happened with other shootings at that location. “The people that don’t live there don’t need to be there and they certainly don’t need to be shooting up a neighborhood where good people live and are trying to raise a family.”

Lovitt’s family provided the following statement to FOX19:

“We appreciate everyone that has reached out with thoughts, prayers and support for my grandson Elijah. Please continue to pray for our family. We would like to grieve in peace at this time. The investigation into Elijah’s death is still open. The family encourages anyone with any information to please contact the Covington Police Department.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

