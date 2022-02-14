Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police asking for tips in shooting death of 19-year-old Covington man

(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Courtney King
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - One man is dead after a shooting in Northern Kentucky Sunday afternoon, according to Covington police.

Officers say they responded to the 2600 block of Benton Road in the City Heights apartment complex just after 3 p.m. for a person shot and was being transported in a personal vehicle.

Upon arrival, police say 19-year-old Elijah Lovitt was located by Covington Fire personnel and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

Investigators are currently trying to identify people on surveillance video at the apartment complex, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

“It would make the job of the Covington Police Department a lot easier if those people would come forward and identify themselves for the police and tell the police what they saw, what they remembered and why things happened the way they did,” he said.

Sanders says those they have identified don’t have addresses at the City Heights complex.

“Oftentimes the people involved are not residents of this housing project,” he said, adding that’s what’s happened with other shootings at that location. “The people that don’t live there don’t need to be there and they certainly don’t need to be shooting up a neighborhood where good people live and are trying to raise a family.”

Lovitt’s family provided the following statement to FOX19:

“We appreciate everyone that has reached out with thoughts, prayers and support for my grandson Elijah. Please continue to pray for our family. We would like to grieve in peace at this time. The investigation into Elijah’s death is still open. The family encourages anyone with any information to please contact the Covington Police Department.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a...
1 dead, 2 injured in bus crash on I-71 in Warren County
Lawrenceburg police say a male was shot in the pavilion parking garage at Hollywood Casino...
Shooting in parking garage at Hollywood Casino
Joe Burrow signed an essay he wrote for his LSU professor, Dr. Leslie Blanchard.
Joe Burrow surprises LSU professor with signed jersey, essay from her class
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl...
‘It’s just not holding’: NFL rules analyst breaks down crucial penalty against Bengals

Latest News

2 dead in Harrison Township murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says
Bengals return to huge fan welcome outside Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals return to huge fan welcome outside Paul Brown Stadium
Roger Reynolds, Butler County's auditor since 2008.
Attorney General asks Ohio Supreme Court to suspend Roger Reynolds
The 10-year-old fell into a pond at an apartment complex.
Neighbor recounts life-saving recue of drowning Warren County boy
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
WATCH: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati