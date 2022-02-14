Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Racist ‘Zoombombing’ hits Mason High School’s Black Student Union meeting

The school's Black Student Union was in a meeting last week when unknown people got into the...
The school's Black Student Union was in a meeting last week when unknown people got into the virtual meeting.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mason High School Black Student Union’s Zoom meeting was infiltrated by “Zoombombers” who used racist and profane language and images.

On Feb. 11, Mason City Schools says three intruders conducted the coordinated attack on the Black Student Union’s (BSU) meeting.

The district says the three unknown participants displayed “gory video images” and used racist words.

BSU leaders “quickly” ended the session and shared a new meeting link with their participants.

Mason City Schools says they began investigating the “Zoombombing” with Southwest Ohio Computer Association. “The IP addresses of unknown participants (likely the Zoombombers) were from other parts of the country and included several international addresses,” according to the district.

Going forward, all Mason City Schools-sponsored virtual events will require online registration to prevent anything like this from happening again, the district says.

Below is part of the statement from Mason City Schools:

“We support our Black Student Union students, and we speak out against acts of violence and racism. All of our students deserve to feel valued, seen and heard.

“Acts of racism, sexism, ableism, classism, homophobia, religious intolerance and other forms of harassment hurt our Comet Culture and have no place in our schools. Working together to challenge bias and respond is a crucial step toward creating a safe learning community for every Comet.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a...
1 dead, 2 injured in bus crash on I-71 in Warren County
Lawrenceburg police say a male was shot in the pavilion parking garage at Hollywood Casino...
Shooting in parking garage at Hollywood Casino
Joe Burrow signed an essay he wrote for his LSU professor, Dr. Leslie Blanchard.
Joe Burrow surprises LSU professor with signed jersey, essay from her class
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Covington, Ky.
Police ID man killed in Covington shooting
Super Bowl pregame at SoFi Stadium
Bengals fall short in Super Bowl LVI; Tri-State thanks team for amazing season

Latest News

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Monroe
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Monroe
One person died after a shooting took place in North Avondale Monday, police said.
Man dies after shooting in North Avondale, police say
Archdiocese of Cincinnati announces priest assignments as part of reorganization plan
Archdiocese of Cincinnati announces priest assignments as part of reorganization plan
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power