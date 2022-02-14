Racist ‘Zoombombing’ hits Mason High School’s Black Student Union meeting

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mason High School Black Student Union’s Zoom meeting was infiltrated by “Zoombombers” who used racist and profane language and images.

On Feb. 11, Mason City Schools says three intruders conducted the coordinated attack on the Black Student Union’s (BSU) meeting.

The district says the three unknown participants displayed “gory video images” and used racist words.

BSU leaders “quickly” ended the session and shared a new meeting link with their participants.

Mason City Schools says they began investigating the “Zoombombing” with Southwest Ohio Computer Association. “The IP addresses of unknown participants (likely the Zoombombers) were from other parts of the country and included several international addresses,” according to the district.

Going forward, all Mason City Schools-sponsored virtual events will require online registration to prevent anything like this from happening again, the district says.

Below is part of the statement from Mason City Schools:

“We support our Black Student Union students, and we speak out against acts of violence and racism. All of our students deserve to feel valued, seen and heard.

“Acts of racism, sexism, ableism, classism, homophobia, religious intolerance and other forms of harassment hurt our Comet Culture and have no place in our schools. Working together to challenge bias and respond is a crucial step toward creating a safe learning community for every Comet.”

