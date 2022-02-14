Bearcats’ Luke Fickell agrees to contract extension through 2028

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell has agree to a new contract with the school, according to a source.

The new contract supposedly runs through 2028 with an annual salary of $5 million.

The staff salary pool will supposedly jump from $3.8 million to $5.2 million.

The assistant pool is arguably more significant than Fickell’s top-line number. The Bearcats lost Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock to LSU and Cornerbacks Coach Perry Eliano to Ohio State in January.

Bearcats fans aren’t much mourning Denbrock’s departure, especially with the elevation of Gino Guidugli to the role. But Eliano’s loss looms larger, having coached the talented tandem of Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant.

Coming off a year in which the program lost Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman to Notre Dame—and a year before that where they lost Defensive Backs Coach Mike Mickens in the same fashion—any move to help retain up-and-coming assistants is surely welcome.

Fickell’s buyout amount has not been disclosed.

UC’s board of directors will need to sign off on the deal before it becomes official.

The Athletic’s UC writer, Justin Williams was first to report the terms of the deal. ESPN’s Pete Thamel subsequently provided confirmation early Monday evening.

Per Thamel, the deal puts Fickell’s salary behind only those of Brent Venables and Steve Sarkisian in the Big 12 Conference.

Oklahoma hired Venables this offseason after former Head Coach Lincoln Riley jumped ship for USC. Sarkisian is in his going into his second year with Texas after a shaky first season.

The Bearcats will depart for the Big 12 after the 2022-23 college football season. It isn’t clear when Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC, but it’s widely considered likely they will do so after the 2023-24 season.

Fickel’s previous contract extension came in 2020. That deal took him from $2.3 million to $3.5 million annually, placing him in the mid-tier of Power 5 head coaches.

The current extension comes amid a $100 million fundraising campaign targeting facility improvements including an indoor practice field. A $4.5 million renovation project to upgrade the team’s locker room and team room is already funded and underway.

Rumors have been swirling about Fickell staying at UC going back to last season. The Bearcats’ playoff run possibly confounded Fickell’s candidacy for other, arguably more desirable jobs. At the same time, players were allegedly told he would be staying at UC prior to the College Football Playoff.

The Bearcats’ improbable playoff run came to an end against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

Fickell described the loss as “incredible motivation” for his football program.

Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban himself dispelled any notions that the Bearcats didn’t belong in the game.

Fickell’s success on the field is apparent. The team is 44-7 since the start of the 2018 season, including the school’s first 13-0 regular season ever in 2021.

The success off the field is just as noteworthy.

Eighty players received Academic All-AAC honors in 2021. The Bearcats’ 990 APR (Academic Progress Rate) is tied for sixth in Division I. Every player that stayed at UC for at least four years during Ficklell’s tenure has graduated.

But Fickell will be confronted with a difficult task next year. The Bearcats will lose a substantial amount of NFL talent, including a tandem of star cornerbacks and quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Seven Bearcats are expected to go in the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Eight players were invited to the NFL Draft Combine in total, tied for sixth nationally.

