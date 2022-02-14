Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Deadly crash involving bus closes I-71 North in Warren County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a crash on I-71 northbound at the Wilmington Road exit.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash has closed northbound Interstate 71 Sunday night in Warren County.

One person is dead and two are seriously injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened sometime shortly before 6:40 p.m. on I-71 at the Wilmington Road exit.

It involved a bus and a Ford truck, OSP says. No word on the type of bus involved.

The interstate is closed at that location.

Cars are getting off and back on at the Wilmington Road exit, but traffic is backed up past OH-48 as of 7 p.m.

OSP doesn’t have an estimate for when the interstate will reopen.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old died in a fire that occurred in Falmouth, KY. Saturday, deputies said.
5-year-old boy dies in NKY fire, deputies say
A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Monroe.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Monroe
Thieves accused of crime spree on the West Side
Thieves accused of West Side crime spree targeting LaRosa’s, brewery and more
Nuns at Old St. Mary's Church in Over-the-Rhine pray for Bengals wins.
Nuns at oldest church in Cincinnati pray for Burrow, Bengals to heal city’s wounds
Joe Burrow signed an essay he wrote for his LSU professor, Dr. Leslie Blanchard.
Joe Burrow surprises LSU professor with signed jersey, essay from her class

Latest News

Jeff
Clearing skies Monday
Lawrenceburg police say a male was shot in the pavilion parking garage at Hollywood Casino...
Shooting in parking garage at Hollywood Casino
Bengals take the field at SoFi Stadium.
PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Covington, Ky.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Covington