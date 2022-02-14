Deadly crash involving bus closes I-71 North in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash has closed northbound Interstate 71 Sunday night in Warren County.

One person is dead and two are seriously injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened sometime shortly before 6:40 p.m. on I-71 at the Wilmington Road exit.

It involved a bus and a Ford truck, OSP says. No word on the type of bus involved.

The interstate is closed at that location.

Cars are getting off and back on at the Wilmington Road exit, but traffic is backed up past OH-48 as of 7 p.m.

OSP doesn’t have an estimate for when the interstate will reopen.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.