Super Bowl LVI updates: Bengals one quarter away from history

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are one quarter away from bringing home the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.

Bengals lead 20-16 in the fourth quarter.

Burrow limped off the field following a third down sack but did return to the field for the next drive.

That's seven sacks.



And Joe Burrow has a noticeable limp coming off the field (right knee).



How many times can this defense step up? #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 14, 2022

Joe Burrow walking off the pain. Appears to nod his head that he’ll be good to continue. pic.twitter.com/OglI6LtaxG — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 14, 2022

A fan ran onto the field after Cincinnati’s touchdown at the start of the third quarter.

Joe Burrow underthrew it to Tee Higgins.



Tee worked around Jalen Ramsey to catch it. Went 75 yards straight to the Griddy.



It's 17-13 #Bengals. First play of the half. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 14, 2022

The Bengals’ first touchdown of the game came on a pass from running back Joe Mixon to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“And he can pass…”



Joe Mixon is the first #Bengals player to throw a TD in a #SuperBowl since Ken Anderson.



Rams 13, #Bengals 10 pic.twitter.com/Ed3uGh8aS3 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 14, 2022

