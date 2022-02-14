Super Bowl LVI updates: Bengals one quarter away from history
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are one quarter away from bringing home the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.
>> Views from Super Bowl LVI <<
Bengals lead 20-16 in the fourth quarter.
Burrow limped off the field following a third down sack but did return to the field for the next drive.
A fan ran onto the field after Cincinnati’s touchdown at the start of the third quarter.
The Bengals’ first touchdown of the game came on a pass from running back Joe Mixon to wide receiver Tee Higgins.
