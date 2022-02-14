You can own Cincinnati’s most expensive box of chocolates for $30k

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re looking to go above and beyond for your loved one on Valentine’s Day, you might want to consider a box of chocolates. . . for $30,000.

Two longtime Cincinnati businesses are teaming up this Valentine’s Day to offer the most expensive box of chocolates in Cincinnati.

Richter and Philips Jewelers and Aglamesis Brothers Ice Cream are offering the box of chocolates along with two pieces of jewelry for $30,000.

You get to select your own chocolates from Aglamesis Brothers and the jewelry is just as sweet as the chocolate.

You get a 14-carat white gold, diamond tennis bracelet with round diamonds.

The total diamond weight is 7 carats. The earrings are 14-carat white gold, diamond stud earrings that are 2-carat total weight.

Fehr says this made sense to collaborate with a business that has been around almost as long as Richter and Philips.

“We’ve both been in business well over 100 years and both family-owned and operated,” says Richter & Phillips President Rick Fehr, “And we both are very heavily invested in the community. We both do much more than just opening our front doors.”

If you forgot a gift for your sweetheart, stop by Richter and Philips for your one-stop-shop this Valentine’s Day.

Not only will your valentine be happy, but you’re also helping two local businesses right here in Cincinnati.

If the price tag is a little above your budget, they have other gifts starting at $100 at the jewelry store and a box of chocolates without the diamonds should be in your price range too.

