2 dead in Harrison Township murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

A man and woman were found dead at the scene.
(Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man and woman are dead Monday night in what sheriff’s deputies described as an apparent murder-suicide.

It happened, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, at a residence in the 300 block of War Admiral Drive.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 7:15 p.m. for a wellbeing check.

Deputies discovered a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not describe how they died.

Authorities are withholding their identities until the families are notified.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

