73-year-old man dies from Green Twp house fire during Feb. 3-4 winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a Green Township house fire after a winter storm knocked out his power earlier this month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Fred Williams was pronounced dead Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, more than a week after the fire early Friday, Feb. 4. At the time, thousands of Tri-State residents were without power due to heavy ice from freezing rain and sleet.

Fire crews responded to Williams’ home on Randy Court just after 2 a.m.

They found Williams unconscious but breathing on the first floor, where the fire originated, according to Green Township Fire Chief Scott Sowders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the chief said Tuesday.

