911 caller describes ‘manic state’ of man killed by Monroe police during traffic stop

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - The wife of a man shot to death by Monroe police officers last Friday night is the same person who called 911 to report him, according to a copy of the call obtained by FOX19 NOW.

The woman tells the dispatcher, “He’s out of his mind,” referring to 35-year-old Dustin Booth.

“He just got out of the mental ward not too long ago,” the caller says. “He’s driving; he shouldn’t be driving. He’s in a manic episode. He’s handing out money to random people. He’s a danger to himself and others, and I need a police person now.”

Booth’s family give dispatchers turn-by-turn directions, allowing police to track him down. All the while, the woman claiming to be Booth’s wife describes his mental space.

“He’s a danger to himself and others. He’s not in the right state of mind,” she says. “He’s honking the horn everywhere. He’s throwing money out of his vehicle. He thinks he’s a god. He thinks he was sent here to save the world.”

The computer-aided dispatch (CAD) report shows officers caught up with Booth at the man’s home, where Booth goes in the house and returns to the car. Officers reported seeing a gun on his waist.

The caller confirms to the dispatcher he has a firearm.

“I believe so,” she says. “I don’t think he will use it though. He does have a [concealed carry permit.]”

The CAD report indicates police make contact with Booth several times. Then, per the report, a woman pulls up in a vehicle, Booth gets inside and they leave the house.

Some time later, the pair are stopped and get in an altercation with police, the report reads. The deadly shooting followed minutes afterward.

Police contend that happened around 10:45 p.m. during a traffic stop at New Garver Road and Lebanon Street, where Booth allegedly refused to comply with officers after getting out of the car by its passenger door.

Booth allegedly pulled out the gun from his waistband, prompting several officers to shooting him. He died at Atrium Medical Center.

A woman who claims to have seen the shooting says Booth had his hands up, was noncompliant but “didn’t seem dangerous” and did not appear to have reached for anything like a weapon.

“[Booth] was in this barrier, kind of in a semi circle facing 63, and one shot went off, and in succession, all of the officers unloaded into this poor man,” said Eliza Miller.

Police say that all officers involved have been placed under administrative leave. Those officers have not been identified.

Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is conducting the investigation.

