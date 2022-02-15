Butler County auditor’s arraignment canceled after all judges recuse themselves

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - All of the judges in Butler County Common Pleas Court recused themselves from overseeing the criminal case against County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

The court record with all of the judges’ signatures was filed Tuesday morning, two days before Reynolds’ arraignment on Thursday.

That hearing has now been “vacated,” or canceled, according to the docket.

It’s not clear when Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township, will make his first court appearance in the corruption case or be formally booked on the charges.

The judges’ order asks the Ohio Supreme Court to appoint a visiting judge for the criminal case, as the state’s top court did last year when the same judges recused themselves from overseeing a related civil case against Reynolds.

The county’s Republican chief financial officer since 2008 was indicted last week on five charges for allegedly using his elected position for personal gain.

Three of the charges are felonies: bribery and two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract. The other two charges are misdemeanors: conflict of interest, and unlawful use of authority.

If convicted, Reynolds faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and thousands in fines.

Reynolds’ lawyer has made it clear to us they will fight the criminal charges and the suspension.

“Mr. Reynolds has never solicited, accepted, or paid any bribes, and he has never used his position, authority or influence to improperly benefit himself or anyone else,” his attorney, Chad Ziepfel said in a statement last week.

“Not only are the allegations false, but they do not involve the Auditor’s office or Mr. Reynolds’ work as the Auditor. We hope that the community will not rush to judgment in this matter, and will wait for the full story to come out at trial.”

We reached his lawyer Monday night and asked him to comment on the Attorney General’s court filing to the supreme court.

“Mr. Reynolds denies these allegations and will contest the suspension. We again ask the public to keep an open mind about this matter until the real facts come out at trial,” Ziepfel wrote to us in response.

Reynolds is up for re-election this year and, so far, his legal troubles have not changed his plans.

He filed petitions last month to run in the May 3 Republican primary and will face West Chester Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office on Monday officially asked the Ohio Supreme Court to begin proceedings to suspend Reynolds from his elected position due to the criminal case.

The AG’s office detailed their case against him publicly for the first time in a court filing that said his alleged criminal conduct directly relates to his performance of his duties as the Butler County Auditor, and “adversely affects the functioning of the office and the rights and interests of the public.

The Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court will now appoint three retired judges to review the facts.

The panel can suspend officials while the criminal case proceeds through the court system. In all, the process could take 1-2 months. Reynold has a right to dispute it and present his case against it.

Suspended public officials can still receive their taxpayer-funded salaries and benefits.

Reynolds was paid $106,498 last year and is expected to collect $108,362 this year, according to the Butler County Treasurer’s Office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Reynolds in late August after FOX19 NOW reported Reynolds was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road near Maud Hughes Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

The road improvements are needed before the project, called “Red Oak,” can proceed.

Reynolds’ direct involvement to obtain this public contract broke the law, Yost’s office says.

“While Reynolds was pursuing avenues to develop his father’s land he became interested in obtaining public Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to fund improvements along Hamilton-Mason Road, which would permit the development,” Monday’s court filing states.

“Because of the large amount of TIF financing needed for the improvements, the goal was for Liberty Township and West Chester Township, through which Hamilton-Mason Road runs, and Butler County to split the financing (so) both the townships and Butler County would have to approve the TIF.

“While serving as the sitting Butler County Auditor, Reynolds made contact with public officials from Liberty Township, West Chester Township and Butler County to influence their decision in approving the TIF financing.

“The proposed TIF-financed improvements to Hamilton-Mason Road were needed to pursue lucrative development of Roger Reynolds’ property. Reynolds employed the authority or influence of his position as the Butler County Auditor to influence and/or attempt to secure the authorization of a public contract (the TIF financing) in which he and/or a family member had an interest and/or would benefit. The public contract would have been entered into by West Chester Township, Liberty Township and Butler County, for which Reynolds is the County Auditor.”

Last year, FOX19 NOW interviewed Reynolds’ parents’ next-door neighbor, Gerald Parks, his daughter, Tina Barlow, and their attorney.

They told us Reynolds was using his position as county auditor to block development on Parks’ property and to raise his taxes by pulling its agricultural designation.

They said it happened after Parks turned down an offer from Reynolds’ to purchase his land below market value in October 2015.

At the time, Parks - a retired Baptist minister - was caring for his wife, Helen, who was in the final stages of a battle against cancer.

“In his position, I would think it would be illegal to do that, use his leverage to kill my sale,” Parks said in a Sept. 9 interview with FOX19 NOW on the front porch of his home.

“I have an attorney now. My daughter has been tremendously helpful to me, too. I’d like to sell it.”

When we asked him what he thought of Reynolds’ offer, he responded: “At that time, my wife was deathly sick and I didn’t give it a real lot of thought.”

He paused a few moments before adding: “She later died.”

Helen Parks, 81, succumbed to cancer on Oct. 16, 2015. She passed away at home, surrounded by her family.

Helen and Gerald Parks raised their family next door to Roger Reynolds' parents on Hamilton-Mason Road. Helen Parks died in that home in October 2015. (Provided by their daughter, Tina Barlow)

A few weeks after our interview last fall, Parks, his daughter and their family trust all sued Reynolds, his company Liberty Way Farms, and others, alleging bribery, extortion and tortious interference with Parks’ business contracts.

By that point, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office had joined the sheriff’s investigation.

Yost appointed an assistant prosecuting attorney from his office to serve as special prosecutor. The Ohio Ethics Commission also was involved.

Some of the accusations in Parks’ lawsuit are now included in the criminal charges against Reynolds.

This includes the bribery charge, according to Monday’s court filings to the state’s top court from the AG’s office, which state:

Reynolds and/or his father own real estate along the road and wanted to develop the property “but their ability to do it was impeded by access issues on Hamilton Mason Road. Specifically, a portion of that road narrowed to go under train tracks at a point called ‘the mouse hole.’

“In 2019, a private developer was interested in developing Mr. (Gerald) Parks’ land on Hamilton-Mason Road and offered him $1.9 million for the property. Roger Reynolds owned a 2-to-3-acre property adjacent to the land owned by Parks,” the court records state.

“The Butler County Auditor valued Reynolds’ land at $21,000. Auditor Reynolds met with a representative of the company developing the Parks land and expressed concerns that the Parks land lacked the required amount of green space. Reynolds offered to sell the development company his father’s land for $500,000 and proposed that he (Auditor Reynolds) serve as a consultant to guide the development company through the various requirements for Butler County and Liberty Township, in which is where the land is located.

“Reynolds suggested that as a consultant, Reynolds made clear to a representative of the company that he would his power to stop the development. The proposal to develop Mr. Parks’ land ultimately fell through. Reynolds knowingly solicited the $200,000 to corrupt or improperly influence the development of the Parks and Reynolds land.”

Monday’s court records name the developers: Brian Jimenz and Tim Haid of Jimenez Haid Custom Builders.

Detectives with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were given handwritten notes from them detailing what they say are from two phone calls they had with Reynolds, according to a copy of a sheriff’s report included in the court records. A third phone call among the men was recorded.

Jimenez and Haid told detectives Reynolds said he would “use all of his political capital” to prevent Parks from making any money on his property and would make it hard for Parks to develop it,” the report states.

Detectives also recovered text messages of Reynolds to Liberty Township Trustee Steve Schramm to set up the TIF (public money funding) to assist in the development of his father’s property.

When detectives spoke with Schramm, “he stated that he advised Roger Reynolds that he felt they were very close to crossing a line ‘politically’ that he was not comfortable with. Mr. Schramm stated Roger Reynolds continued with the TIF attempt by speaking with other trustees in Liberty and West Chester townships,” reads a copy of a sheriff’s report attached to Monday’s court filing.

Reached for comment early Tuesday, Schramm said “Since it now looks like I will be an active part of pending litigation, the public interest will be best served with my silence.”

The sheriff’s report also states detectives talked to West Chester Trustee Mark Welch who told them he contacted Reynolds to ask him to be on his host committee for (the Fall 2021 election of which Welch won).

“After Mr. Reynolds agreed to be on his host committee he offered Mr. Welch a donation of $1,000. After that statement, Mr. Reynolds asked Mr. Welch about the TIF proposal on Hamilton-Mason Road and asked for his support,” the sheriff’s report states.

“Later in the investigation, detectives spoke with Mr. Welch again and he stated he never received the donations from either Roger or (his father) Raymond Reynolds.”

Welch did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the State Auditor’s Office told FOX19 NOW they are aware of reports about Reynolds and “will take the information into consideration” during the county’s regular financial audit, which is ongoing right now.

Reynolds has to pay his own criminal defense but county taxpayers shelled out the $100,000 insurance deductible to defend Reynolds in the civil lawsuit that now has direct ties to the criminal case, court records show. Another county official who is named in that lawsuit, a member of the county’s planning and zoning commission, Buck Rumpke, is included in that legal defense.

The county’s insurance that funds litigation defense is called County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA).

CORSA will pick up the rest of the costs of Reynolds’ and Rumpke’s legal defense, but with a “reservation of rights” and “liability exclusions,” according to a copy of their letter to Dan Ferguson, Butler County Chief Assistant Prosecutor.

Those include:

“Any claim caused or contributed to by fraud, dishonesty, or criminal act that covered party(ies) or self-dealing or gaining of profit or advantage to which a covered party(ies) is not legally entitled.

“Any claim arising out of the willful violation of any federal, state or local statute, ordinance, rule or regulation committed by or with the knowledge and consent of any covered party(ies)

CORSA will provide a defense for these allegations as long as there are other covered allegations pending. However, if damages are awarded based upon the excluded allegations, CORSA cannot provide indemnification.”

CORSA also won’t pay for punitive damages under any circumstances.

“During the course of the litigation other facts may be developed or allegations made which may affect the application of coverage. The investigation and defense of this suit should not be construed as a waiver of any rights provided by the Coverage Agreement or law,” CORSA’s letter states.

Parks’ lawyer recently requested to take a video recording of Reynolds’ deposition in the lawsuit on March 22.

On Friday, Reynolds’ lawyer filed a motion in his civil case for a “stay” to halt it “pending resolution of the recently-filed criminal case against Mr. Reynolds.

“The criminal proceeding arises from the same underlying facts as this civil action. Mr. Reynold and Liberty Way Farms should not be saddled with the impossible burden of attempting to present their civil defense in a manner that protects Mr. Reynolds’ Fifth Amendment rights,” the motion states.

A memo in support of the motion goes on:

“At present, Mr. Reynolds is faced with a Hobson’s choice to either assert his Fifth Amendment privilege and have a negative inference drawn in the civil case along with additional negative publicity in this highly-publicized case, or provide answers in discovery proceedings and risk those responses being used to attempt to incriminate him in a pending criminal proceeding.”

Parks lawyer declined to comment for this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.