Attorney General asks Ohio Supreme Court to suspend Roger Reynolds

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday officially asked the Ohio Supreme Court to suspend Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is facing felony corruption charges.

Reynolds, the county’s Republican chief financial officer since 2008, was indicted last week on five charges for allegedly using his elected position for personal gain.

Three of the charges are felonies: bribery and two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract. The other two charges are misdemeanors: conflict of interest, and unlawful use of authority.

If convicted, Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township, faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and thousands in fines.

His first court date in the case is Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Monday’s court records detail for the first time the evidence against Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township.

Reynolds’ alleged criminal conduct directly relates to his performance of his duties as the Butler County Auditor, and “adversely affects the functioning of the office and the rights and interests of the public,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote.

“Without question, the felony acts alleged in the indictment and the additional misdemeanor offenses, are directly tied to Reynolds’ position as Butler County Auditor. The indictment alleges violations of the very laws that guard against the misuse of public office and authority for personal gain.

“Reynolds missed his influence and position as the elected Butler County Auditor in an attempt to obtain pecuniary benefits for himself and/or his family member. This abuse of authority would not have been possible but for Reynolds’ position as the Butler County Auditor.

Reynolds’ criminal acts, as alleged in the indictment, “adversely affect not only the functioning of his office, but also the entire Butler County government and the townships which rely on the County,” court records state.

“When the citizens entrust individuals to run their government on their behalf, they vest those elected officials with significant authority to make decisions that affect their lives and communities in critical ways. Butler County voters are entitled to have those decisions made in a fair and ethical manner.

“The facts alleged in the indictment destroy any expectation that Reynolds will exercise independent judgment to benefit the community in acting in any official matters for the City and not for the purpose of lining his own pockets.

The Attorney General’s Office says Reynolds “cannot be left to continue to exercise the rights and privileges as the Butler County Auditor while under criminal indictment for misusing the authority of that very office. Further, Reynolds’ efforts to unlawfully influence public contracts for his own pecuniary gain erodes trust and confidence in the Butler County government as a whole.

“To be sure, Reynolds’ alleged criminal conduct adversely affects the interests of the public. Elected officials hold offices of trust and confidence. The allegations leveled against him lay waste to the public’s expectation that elected leaders are committed to serving their constituents’ interests, and not lining their own pockets. Reynolds betrayed the trust and confidence placed in him by the public when he used his position to further his own personal interests.”

The state’s top court will now appoint three retired judges to review the facts.

They can suspend officials while the criminal case proceeds through the court system.

Suspended public officials can still receive their taxpayer-funded salaries and benefits.

Reynolds was paid $106,498 last year and is expected to collect $108,362 this year, according to the Butler County Treasurer’s Office.

FOX19 NOW is seeking comment from Reynolds’ attorney.

Last week, he made it clear to us they will fight the charges and the suspension.

“Mr. Reynolds has never solicited, accepted, or paid any bribes, and he has never used his position, authority or influence to improperly benefit himself or anyone else,” his attorney, Chad Ziepfel said.

“Not only are the allegations false, but they do not involve the Auditor’s office or Mr. Reynolds’ work as the Auditor. We hope that the community will not rush to judgment in this matter, and will wait for the full story to come out at trial.”

Reynolds is up for re-election this year and, so far, his legal troubles have not changed his plans.

He filed petitions last month to run in the May 3 Republican primary and will face West Chester Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the State Auditor’s Office told FOX19 NOW they are aware of reports about Reynolds and “will take the information into consideration” during the county’s regular financial audit, which is ongoing right now.

Taxpayers will not fund Reynolds’ criminal defense, according to Butler County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dan Ferguson.

But county taxpayers did shell out the $100,000 insurance deductible to defend Reynolds in the civil lawsuit that now has direct ties to the criminal case, according to Monday’s court filing.

Last week, FOX19 NOW requested a copy of that contract from Reynolds to look over the conditions of the agreement.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Reynolds in late August after FOX19 NOW reported Reynolds was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road near Maud Hughes Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

The road improvements are needed before the project, called “Red Oak,” can proceed.

Reynolds’ direct involvement to obtain this public contract broke the law, Yost’s office says.

“While Reynolds was pursuing avenues to develop his father’s land he became interested in obtaining public Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to fund improvements along Hamilton-Mason Road, which would permit the development,” the court filing states.

“Because of the large amount of TIF financing needed for the improvements, the goal was for Liberty Township and West Chester Township, through which Hamilton-Mason Road runs, and Butler County to split the financing (so) both the townships and Butler County would have to approve the TIF.

“While serving as the sitting Butler County Auditor, Reynolds made contact with public officials from Liberty Township, West Chester Township and Butler County to influence their decision in approving the TIF financing.

“The proposed TIF-financed improvements to Hamilton-Mason Road were needed to pursue lucrative development of Roger Reynolds’ property. Reynolds employed the authority or influence of his position as the Butler County Auditor to influence and/or attempt to secure the authorization of a public contract (the TIF financing) in which he and/or a family member had an interest and/or would benefit. The public contract would have been entered into by West Chester Township, Liberty Township and Butler County, for which Reynolds is the County Auditor.”

Last year, FOX19 NOW interviewed Reynolds’ parents’ next-door neighbor, Gerald Parks, his daughter, Tina Barlow, and their attorney.

They told us Reynolds was using his position as county auditor to block development on Parks’ property and to raise his taxes by pulling its agricultural designation.

They said it happened after Parks turned down an offer from Reynolds’ to purchase his land below market value in October 2015.

At the time, Parks - a retired Baptist minister - was caring for his wife, Helen, who was in the final stages of a battle against cancer.

“In his position, I would think it would be illegal to do that, use his leverage to kill my sale,” Parks said in a Sept. 9 interview with FOX19 NOW on the front porch of his home.

“I have an attorney now. My daughter has been tremendously helpful to me, too. I’d like to sell it.”

When we asked him what he thought of Reynolds’ offer, he responded: “At that time, my wife was deathly sick and I didn’t give it a real lot of thought.”

He paused a few moments before adding: “She later died.”

Helen Parks, 81, succumbed to cancer on Oct. 16, 2015. She passed away at home, surrounded by her family.

Helen and Gerald Parks raised their family next door to Roger Reynolds' parents on Hamilton-Mason Road. Helen Parks died in that home in October 2015. (Provided by their daughter, Tina Barlow)

A few weeks after our interview last fall, Parks, his daughter and their family trust all sued Reynolds, his company Liberty Way Farms, and others, alleging bribery, extortion and tortious interference with Parks’ business contracts.

By that point, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office had joined the sheriff’s investigation.

Yost appointed an assistant prosecuting attorney from his office to serve as special prosecutor. The Ohio Ethics Commission also was involved.

In his request to the state supreme court to begin suspension proceedings against Reynolds, Yost wrote that Reynolds and his father own real estate along the road and wanted to develop the property “but their ability to do it was impeded by access issues on Hamilton Mason Road. Specifically, a portion of that road narrowed to go under train tracks at a point called ‘the mouse hole.’

“In 2019, a private developer was interested in developing Mr. (Gerald) Parks’ land on Hamilton-Mason Road and offered him $1.9 million for the property. Roger Reynolds owned a 2-to-3-acre property adjacent to the land owned by Parks,” the court records state.

“The Butler County Auditor valued Reynolds’ land at $21,000. Auditor Reynolds met with a representative of the company developing the Parks land and expressed concerns that the Parks land lacked the required amount of green space. Reynolds offered to sell the development company his father’s land for $500,000 and proposed that he (Auditor Reynolds) serve as a consultant to guide the development company through the various requirements for Butler County and Liberty Township, in which is where the land is located.

“Reynolds suggested that as a consultant, Reynolds made clear to a representative of the company that he would his power to stop the development. The proposal to develop Mr. Parks’ land ultimately fell through. Reynolds knowingly solicited the $200,000 to corrupt or improperly influence the development of the Parks and Reynolds land.”

Yost’s request to the state’s top court includes, also for the first time, allegations against Reynolds by two developers and two trustees.

Detectives were given handwritten notes from two developers detailing what they say are phone calls they had with Reynolds, alleging he told them he would “use all of his political capital” to prevent Parks from making any money on his property and would make it hard for Parks to develop it.

Detectives also recovered text messages of Reynolds to Liberty Township Trustee Steve Schramm to set up the TIF (public money funding) to assist in the development of his father’s property.

When detectives spoke with Schramm, “he stated that he advised Roger Reynolds that he felt they were very close to crossing a line ‘politically’ that he was not comfortable with. Mr. Schramm stated Roger Reynolds continued with the TIF attempt by speaking with other trustees in Liberty and West Chester townships,” reads a copy of a sheriff’s report attached to Monday’s court filing.

The sheriff’s report also states detectives talked to West Chester Trustee Mark Welch who told them he contacted Reynolds to ask him to be on his host committee for (the Fall 2021 election of which Welch won).

“After Mr. Reynolds agreed to be on his host committee he offered Mr. Welch a donation of $1,000. After that statement, Mr. Reynolds asked Mr. Welch about the TIF proposal on Hamilton-Mason Road and asked for his support,” the sheriff’s report states.

“Later in the investigation, detectives spoke with Mr. Welch again and he stated he never received the donations from either Roger or (his father) Raymond Reynolds.”

