Baby Shark Live! is coming to Cincinnati

Baby Shark do do do-do-do-do!
‘Baby Shark Live!’ swims into Durham for 2 shows in 2020
‘Baby Shark Live!’ comes to Cincinnati in 2022(tcw-wect)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati has been added to the long list of Baby Shark Live!’s 2022 Splash Tour.

The Pinkfong Company and Round Room Live announced Tuesday that the North American tour will add over 25 new shows, including a stop in Cincinnati.

Baby Shark Live! is scheduled to perform April 13 at the Taft Theatre on E 5th Street.

The tour will also perform April 14 at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio.

