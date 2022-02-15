City announces rally to honor Bengals’ Super Bowl run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati will host a rally honoring the Bengals Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The rally will be held at Washington Park on the northern lawn with partners 3CDC and Fifth Third Bank, according to a city spokesperson.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, as well as Mike Brown and other representatives of the team, will be in attendance.

The event will be free and open to the public.

It represents a scaled-down version of plans for a massive parade and block party that would have taken place Wednesday had the Bengals won the Super Bowl.

Turnout figures to be high, not least because of the unseasonably warm forecast.

