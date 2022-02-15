Bengals defensive assistant leaving for Notre Dame position, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals assistant coach Al Golden is set to become Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The report from Thamel says Golden and Notre Dame are in agreement on a three-year deal.

Per sources, Thamel reports the deal is expected to be finalized in the upcoming days.

Golden, 52, spent the past two seasons with the Bengals and coached the linebackers during Cincinnati’s Super Bowl season.

Now, the former Temple and University of Miami coach will join Marcus Freeman’s staff in South Bend.

Adding Golden to the staff makes him the lone Notre Dame assistant “with significant head college coaching experience,” ESPN reports.

Having an assistant with head coaching experience is something that will likely help Freeman navigate the waters of leading a program for the first time.

