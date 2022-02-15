Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals defensive assistant leaving for Notre Dame position, per report

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals(NFL)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals assistant coach Al Golden is set to become Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The report from Thamel says Golden and Notre Dame are in agreement on a three-year deal.

Per sources, Thamel reports the deal is expected to be finalized in the upcoming days.

Golden, 52, spent the past two seasons with the Bengals and coached the linebackers during Cincinnati’s Super Bowl season.

Now, the former Temple and University of Miami coach will join Marcus Freeman’s staff in South Bend.

Adding Golden to the staff makes him the lone Notre Dame assistant “with significant head college coaching experience,” ESPN reports.

Having an assistant with head coaching experience is something that will likely help Freeman navigate the waters of leading a program for the first time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
WATCH: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl...
‘It’s just not holding’: NFL rules analyst breaks down crucial penalty against Bengals
Page 13 Nativity BVM Catholic Church
Former bishop who quit over priest sex scandal moved in church shuffle
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person was killed and several people were hurt in a...
1 dead, 2 injured in bus crash on I-71 in Warren County
Police asking for tips in shooting death of 19-year-old Elsmere man

Latest News

Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell has reportedly signed a contract extension with the...
Bearcats’ Luke Fickell agrees to contract extension through 2028
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons
Kerry Coombs previously coached at UC from 2007-11.
Former Colerain football coach Coombs joins Luke Fickell’s staff at UC
IOWA CITY, IA - JANUARY 21, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
Hoosiers win on the road, beat Nebraska 78-71