Bill banning Kentucky transgender females from competing in girls public school athletics passes committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A bill banning transgender females from competing on girls and women athletic teams in Kentucky public K-12 schools and universities passed the House Education Committee Tuesday.

House Bill 23, which is sponsored by Rep. Ryan Dotson, would require the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) and public universities to create policies that would prevent a person who was born a male from competing in female sports.

Under the bill, a student’s biological sex is determined by their gender on their unedited birth certificate or a sworn affidavit by a medical professional. The bill does allow female athletes to play on boys or coed teams.

Part of the statement from the House Majority Leadership Office reads: “Men and women are physiologically different, which often leads to a physical advantage for males. At puberty, males tend to have increased muscle mass and strength, including increased muscle mass, better lung and oxygen capacity, and higher muscle to fat ratios.”

HB 23 now goes to the House floor for a vote.

Indiana has a similar bill that was advanced to the full House in January.

Last year in Ohio, Gov Mike DeWine issued a statement saying he would not sign any bills banning transgender girls and women from female sports.

